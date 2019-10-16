Newark Police Looking For Driver Who Caused 3-Mile Vegetable Oil Spill

Police in Newark have released images of a truck that leaked a lengthy stream of cooking oil Tuesday, causing huge traffic headaches shortly before rush hour.

The spill happened around 3:40 p.m. on Stockton, Delancy, Adams and Thomas streets and Wilson Avenue, all in the city's Ironbound section. The slick left behind was estimated to be about three miles long.

Traffic in the area was snarled as the fire department and Essex County personnel covered the slick with sand to make streets passable.

Police have released images of the vehicle (see below).

Police Seek the Public's Help in Identifying Oil Spill Vehicle Causing Yesterday’s Three-Mile Traffic Disruption Newark... Posted by Newark NJ Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose urges anyone with information about this vehicle to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

