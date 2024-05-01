Meet Former 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown In North Jersey

Brown, a former Miss Alabama who won "Dancing with the Stars" in 2019, will be signing copies of her new novel "Mistakes We Never Made" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

The novel is about the "situationship" between Emma and Finn: they almost dated in high school, almost hooked up in college and almost went too far on another magical night and now can't stand each other, according to a synopsis. But Emma and Finn find themselves at a wedding where the bride goes missing, forcing them to team up to find her and maybe, rekindle old sparks, according to a synopsis.

This is Brown's second book. She previously wrote "God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments," a memoir in 2021.

For more information on the signing, click here.

