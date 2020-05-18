Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Struck By Rockland-To-Hoboken Train

Jerry DeMarco
NJ Transit Police
NJ Transit Police Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving

A man was hospitalized after he was struck by a commuter train Sunday night in Paterson.

The Main Line #1732 train had left Suffern at 9:07 p.m. and was due to arrive in Hoboken at 10:19 p.m. when it struck the man just west of the Paterson train station shortly before 10 p.m., NJ Transit’s Lisa Torbic said.

Responders said they got the victim out from under the train and took him to nearby St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

None of the 16 people were injured and service wasn’t affected, Torbic said.

NJ Transit police were investigating, she said.

