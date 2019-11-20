Local Mechanic Charged With Bergen Community College, Saddle Brook Business Bomb Threats

Authorities charged an 18-year-old mechanic from Saddle Brook with calling in bomb threats to Bergen Community College on Monday and a business in town last month -- neither of which they said ultimately were considered genuine.

Nicholas Donnarumma, who isn't a student at BCC but apparently knows some, admitted making the calls when confronted by authorities, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Donnarumma was arrested Wednesday, processed at the Bergen County Jail on two counts each of making terroristic threats and causing a false public alarm and released pending a Dec. 4 hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Donnarumma "used technology to anonymize his calling line identity," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Two Monday calls that came in to Paramus police around 1 p.m. didn't specify a campus but simply claimed that there was a bomb at BCC. So all three campus -- Paramus, Hackensack and Lyndhurst -- were cleared as a precaution.

Searches with bomb-sniffing Bergen County sheriff's K-9s were conducted. Some streets were temporarily closed. Local police, firefighters and emergency services units responded, as well.

The "all clear" was given roughly two hours later.

After determining the calls weren't a genuine threat, Musella's Cyber Crimes Unit, working with the county sheriff's office and Paramus police, pegged Donnarumma, the prosecutor said.

Before long, he was also charged with an Oct. 27 call to Saddle Brook police "claiming a bomb had been planted at a local business," Musella said.

