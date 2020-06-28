Hudson River Boat Ride Turns Ugly: Woman Pepper-Sprays Men, Bottle Thrown Through Window

An argument on a Hudson River charter boat got ugly when a woman blasted two men with pepper spray and one of the victims threw a glass bottle through the rear window of a car after they returned to shore, authorities said.

The dispute began on the river and escalated at the Alpine Marina, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Sgt. First Class Raymond Walter said.

Police called to what was reported as a large fight at the foot of the Palisades found 10 or so “visibly upset” people remaining at the boat basin, Walker said.

Two men had been doused with pepper spray by a woman who fled the scene, the sergeant said.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old Ewing Township man, was charged with criminal mischief and minor drug possession after he threw a glass bottle through the rear window of a car parked at the marina, Walker said.

“It was determined after speaking with the parties involved, along with witnesses on scene, that no physical fighting occurred,” he said.

Closter and Alpine police and Bergen County sheriff’s officers assisted, the sergeant said.

