Victim Stabbed In Head In Englewood

A man was stabbed in the back of the head before dawn Sunday at a home in Englewood, authorities confirmed.

Detectives recovered a large kitchen knife and detained everyone at the home on Bennett Road, a few doors from Mackay Park, after responding to the call around 1:30 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead told Daily Voice.

The 50-something victim was taken to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center where he remained in serious but stable condition on Sunday.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

No one had been charged as of Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has either surveillance video or information that could help catch whomever was responsible is asked to contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations.

Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

