Hackensack PD: Repeat Offender Who Flipped Mugshot Middle Finger Coughs On Police After Robbery

A habitual offender who once gave police the middle finger during a mugshot coughed on Hackensack police, saying he had the coronavirus, when they caught him burglarizing a car following a street robbery, authorities said Monday.

Timothy Carriel, 21, of Hoboken had just robbed a man in the 100 block of Hudson Street by pretending to have a weapon late Saturday, Lt. Anthony DiPersia said.

His companion, Raymond Adams, also 21, “apologized to the victim for Carriel's behavior and they both left the area,” DiPersia said.

The victim called police, who found Carriel rummaging through a vehicle on Holt Street while Adams acted as a lookout, DiPersia said.

Both fled but were caught soon after, he said.

Carriel, who was carrying marijuana and a flashlight, tried hiding under a pickup truck in a Lodi Street parking lot, the lieutenant said.

He resisted, coughing towards the officers while yelling that he had COVID-19, DiPersia said.

Police grabbed Adams, who also was carrying a flashlight, on New Street, he said.

Police charged him with conspiring to commit strong-armed robbery and possession of burglary tools and released Adams pending a hearing.

They sent Carriel to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of burglary, aggravated assault on a police officer, making terroristic threats and resisting arrest, among other counts.

At 21, Carriel already has a string of adult criminal arrests in Bergen and Hudson County.

Two years ago, authorities said he'd ripped a TV from the wall and destroyed a telephone at a South Hackensack motel, then gave police the finger during his mugshot.

Last year, Hackensack police said they caught Carriel with heroin after he threw a temper tantrum and refused to leave a city drug store.

Records show arrests in several other North Jersey towns, including Fort Lee, Paramus, Secaucus and again earlier this year and late last year in South Hackensack.

