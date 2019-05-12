GOTCHA! Morris Bank Robber Captured, Authorities Say

A Boonton man was captured and charged with robbing a local Wells Fargo bank eight days ago.

Andrew T. Merceruio, 37, was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown, charged with bank robbery and theft, authorities said.

Merceruio, formerly of West Virginia, was captured on surveillance video on Nov. 27, when he robbed the Wells Fargo branch on Wootton Street, the said.

No weapon was displayed, nor threats made, when the robber demanded money and made off with $2,000, responders said.

Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Boonton Police Chief David Mayhood credited several law enforcement agencies that participated in the investigation, including the FBI, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Morris County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Knapp's Major Crimes Unit.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities hope someone recognizes a man who they said robbed a Boonton bank of $2,000 earlier this week.

No weapon was displayed, nor threats made, when the robber demanded money at the Wells Fargo branch on Wootton Street around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with his acting chief of investigations, Christoph Kimker, and Boonton Police Chief David Mayhood.

Authorities described the robber as white, in his 20s or 30s, and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, a dark wool cap and dark sunglasses.

Responders said he passed a note before fleeing with the cash in a black Chevy pickup truck with a cross sticker on the back.

Working the case are the prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, the FBI, Boonton police and the Morris County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit, which collected evidence.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo, saw something at or around the Boonton Wells Fargo branch that day or has information that can help authorities find him is asked to contact the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200 or Boonton police: (973) 402-8159 .

Wells Fargo Bank, Wootton Street, Boonton

Googlemaps

