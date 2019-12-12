Got Photos, Video From Jersey City Shooting? The FBI Needs Them

The FBI has created a virtual depository for photos and videos that can help in the investigation of Tuesday’s gun battle in Jersey City.

“We live in a technological era where people capture information without even realizing it,” said Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie.

“We have long said that members of the public – who say something when they see something – are a force multiplier in our efforts to deter and fight crime,” Ehrie said.

“We ask your assistance, now, in our effort to determine as much as we can about what happened on Dec. 10 in Jersey City so that calm can be restored to those traumatized by the events.”

Members of the general public are asked to submit photos and videos to: www.fbi.gov/jerseycity.

Submissions will remain with the FBI and will not be shared, the special agent in charge said.

The owner can provide as much information as he or she is comfortable with, he emphasized.

