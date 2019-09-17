Four Jersey City Police Officers Lose Their Jobs Over Actions During Chase

Four Jersey City police officers have agreed to leave the force and to be forever barred from public employment as part of a plea agreement stemming from a high-speed chase that left an innocent West New York man with serious injuries, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Late on June 4, 2017, a 48-year-old Jersey City man, Leo Pinkston, fled from a traffic stop and led police on a chaotic chase through the streets of Jersey City at speeds of up to 60 mph.

During the chase, Pinkston slammed into another police car and into civilian vehicles. Officers MD Khan, Eric Kosinski and Francisco Rodriguez all fired their weapons at Pinkston during the chase.

Pinkston was driving north on Tonnelle Avenue when he hit a vehicle driven by Miguel Feliz-Rodriguez, a 28-year-old West New York man. Both cars burst into flames and Feliz-Rodriguez was partly engulfed when he escaped from his car.

Lt. Keith Ludwig appeared to kick Feliz-Rodriguez in cell phone and surveillance video obtained by officials, but it was later determined he was trying to stamp out the flames. Khan was seen in video kicking Feliz-Rodriquez.

On Feb. 5, 2018, Pinkston pleaded guilty to eluding and aggravated assault and was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Khan pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and is scheduled to be sentenced in November. Kosinski and Rodriguez both pleaded guilty to endangering another person. Ludwig will be required to retire from the force.

All three will be required to complete a pretrial intervention program.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.