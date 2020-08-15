Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fighter Jets Over Bedminster During Trump's Visit Could Be Intercepting Plane In No-Fly Zone

Cecilia Levine
A McDonnell Douglas F-15C-35-MC Eagle.
A McDonnell Douglas F-15C-35-MC Eagle. Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Rogers

DEVELOPING: Fighter jets were spotted over Bedminster during President Trump's visit Saturday.

The jets were reportedly following a private plane that had entered a no-fly zone near Somerset Airport around 12:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for VIP movement over the Bedminster area, as the president is staying at his golf club through the weekend.

Last month, the fighter jets intercepted two private aircrafts that flew into no-fly zones during the president's visit to the golf club.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

