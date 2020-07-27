Fighter Jets Intercept Planes In North Jersey No-Fly Zones During Trump's Visit

Fighter jets twice intercepted private planes that flew into no-fly zones in North Jersey during President Donald Trump's visit to the Trump National Golf Course over the weekend, according to federal officials.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAND) dispatched an AF-15 fighter jet to intercept a Cessna 172 that entered the restricted space set up in Morris County around 11 a.m. Saturday, NORAD spokesperson Cameron Hillier said.

Then, around 10:15 Sunday morning, another private plane flew into the restricted space near Bedminster, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman. Further details on Sunday's incident were not available, Hillier said.

Trump arrived in New Jersey Friday night and golfed Saturday with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. He reportedly attended a fundraiser on Sunday before he was scheduled to leave.

The intercepting jets were spotted by many residents across Morris and Sussex counties.

F15 Eagle Fighter Jet over Lake Hopatcong New Jersey Trump is in Town Posted by Chariya Chey on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Temporary flight restrictions are set around Morristown and Bedminster when Trump visits his golf club. Pilots are required to receive prior approval to fly in restricted zones, and plane that don't are asked by ground control to leave -- and sometimes, are intercepted by fighter planes, according to Hillier.

The pilot in Saturday's incident -- who hadn't been given proper clearance and wasn't in contact with air traffic controllers -- was rerouted to land at a Sussex County airport, Hillier said.

A Facebook user said he saw New Jersey State Police troopers circling an aircraft that landed at Sussex Airport Saturday afternoon.

