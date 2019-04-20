Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Driver With Serious Head Injury Freed In Route 46 Rollover Crash In Clifton

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Clifton police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash, which closed the highway while the wreckage was cleared and an investigation was conducted.
Clifton police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash, which closed the highway while the wreckage was cleared and an investigation was conducted. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ron Bombaro

The driver of an SUV that snapped a utility pole and rolled over Saturday morning on rain-slicked eastbound Route 46 in Clifton sustained a head injury, responders said.

The patient, who had to be extricated before being hospitalized, was conscious following the crash with another vehicle just before 9 a.m. near the Route 3 split, they said.

Clifton police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash, which closed the highway well past 10 a.m. while an investigation was conducted.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s fatal accident investigation unit was notified, given the severity of the injury.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.