NJ Pizzeria Mourns Loss Of Popular Employee: 'He Was The Krispy Man'

That's what many customers of Krispy Pizza in Old Bridge are saying following the 42-year-old Sayreville father's death on Thursday, April 25. A cause of death was not made public.

An immigrant from Montenegro, Andy was remembered on a GoFundMe campaign as a dedicated and hardworking family man. Nearly $54,000 had been raised as of press time.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of our beloved family member, Andy," Krispy Pizza said on Instagram. "He was a cherished member of our Krispy family, known for his hard work, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his loved ones.

"Andy was not just a colleague he was like a brother to me, he was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, and uncle who brought light and joy to all those around him."

The comment section overflowed with condolences.

"May he rest in peace🙏🏻" one person said. "He was such a nice man, always smiling and always so friendly. My heart goes out to his family and his work family during this difficult time!"

"He was the Krispy man," another added, "always put smiles on everyone’s faces,"

A GoFundMe donor who identified herself as a Sayreville teacher said Andy would often make small talk about "back home."

"He worked tirelessly to provide for his beautiful wife and three children, and his pride in his work was evident to all who knew him," the campaign for Andy's family reads.

Krispy Pizza also has locations in Brooklyn, NY, Freehold, New Brunswick, and Jersey City.

