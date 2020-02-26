Death Of Custodian, Elizabeth Native Ruled Homicide

A 55-year-old Manchester Township man whose body was found in a local home was killed, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of Frank Stochel, who'd been a custodian at Manchester High School, was found on the floor of a 6th Avenue home in the township's Pine Lake Park section by police who responded to a call Monday of an unresponsive victim, they said.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner ruled the Elizabeth native's death a homicide after conducting an autopsy on Tuesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Manchester Police Chief Chief Lisa Parker said in a joint release.

An investigation was continuing, they said, emphasizing that no threat to the public existed.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027 or Detective Joseph Fastige of the Manchester Township Police Department at (732) 557-5111 .

