Crash Involving Fort Lee Motorcycle Officers Shuts Route 80 Ramp In Paterson

A crash involving two Fort Lee police motorcycle officers shut part of Route 80 eastbound in Paterson Thursday morning, authorities said.

The officers sustained minor injuries in the 10:11 a.m. crash near milepost 58.6, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Video footage of the scene showed nearly a dozen police motorcycle stopped near the crash site. It appeared the officers were traveling together on the highway but it was unclear why.

The right lanes on the ramp to NJ-19 remained closed as of 10:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

