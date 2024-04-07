Kristen Wiig Joined By NJ's Paul Rudd, More A-Lister Pals On 'SNL'

The SNL alum was inducted into the show's "Five-Timers Club," as Saturday, April 6 was the 50-year-old actress' fifth time hosting.

Rudd, 55, was the first A-lister to pop up during Wiig's monologue, asking for a script in case the show was planning a skit involving former five-timers.

Moments later, former writer Paula Pell address Wiig, then Matt Damon — wearing a Five-Timers' jacket, despite only having hosted twice.

"Lorne said the first time was so good it counted for three times," he said. "The second time was not quite as good — only counted for two but by my math, five times baby."

Cut to Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Martin Short, and more — all in Five-Timers jackets.

Later on in the show, Wiig reprised her classic role Aunt Linda on "Weekend Update," and starred in a host of other sketches alongside former SNL friends and actors.

Click here to watch Kristen Wiig's monologue on SNL.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.