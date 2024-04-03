Light Rain Fog/Mist 41°

Storm Cuts Power To Thousands In Passaic County

Thousands of New Jersey residents were without power due to a nasty storm that brought gusty winds and heavy rain to the region on Wednesday, April 3.

 Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo
As of 6:15 p.m., more than 1,792 residents in Morris County were without power, according to JCP&L, and 2,970 in Hunterdon County.

In Passaic, 1,034 residents were in the dark, mostly in Clifton and Wayne.

A tornado watch and high wind warning were in effect for much of the region, specifically the coastline.

The rain was expected to let up in the evening with only showers expected.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high near 50, and Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers before 2 p.m., and a high near 52, the National Weather Service says.

