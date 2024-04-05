'Larger Than Life:' The Rock Stops By Small NJ Gym

The West Windsor fitness facility on Everett Drive got a nice surprise when the pro wrestler stopped by this week, according to a post on Instagram.

Owner Joe Smeck sad Dwayne Johnson's team picked his "humble garage gym" "because he liked what he saw."

"I was thinking it had to be an April Fool's prank. No way, is one of my biggest inspirations when it comes to my entrepreneurial and fitness pursuits was about to walk through these doors," the post said. "Then it happened. Hood up, standing larger than life the Brahma Bull walked in looking like Black Adam!"

Smeckle said Johnson was gracious as ever, shaking his hand before he left and thanking him for letting him use the facility.

"After he finished up his workout and wiped down his machines, he once again walked over, shook my hand and gave my gym praise, and THEN turned around once more to say 'And by the way brotha, you look great, keep it up,'" Smeck recalled.

Smeck brought Ludus to life during the pandemic "with the purpose of creating a community of like-minded individuals who are seeking to create healthier lifestyles and see the potential of which their bodies are capable," its website says.

Daily Voice reached out to Ludus for further comment.

