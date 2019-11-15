Contact Us
Boy Crossing Street Hospitalized In Teaneck Hit-Run

Jerry DeMarco
The driver of a car that hit a young teen Friday night in Teaneck took off, said police who were searching for the vehicle.

The 14-year-old boy was crossing Fycke Lane and Teaneck Road when he was struck shortly before 6 p.m., police said.

He told officers he was hit by a newer-model black car driven by a woman that fled south on Teaneck Road toward Ridgefield Park.

The boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that police said were non-critical.

Anyone who saw something, or who has information that could help police find the driver, is asked to contact Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600 .

