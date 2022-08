A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling from a second-story window in Jersey City last week, authorities said.

The child fell from a window in a building on the 500 block of Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office told Daily Voice.

The incident remains under investigation by the Special Victims Unit.

