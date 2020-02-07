Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities Seek Help In Minivan Hit-Run Crash That Seriously Injured Paterson Man, 39

Jerry DeMarco
The 39-year-old victim was struck by a light-colored Dodge Caravan as he crossed Totowa Avenue near Marion Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. last Saturday, they said. Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities late Thursday turned to the public for help finding a hit-and-run minivan driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian five days earlier in Paterson.

The 39-year-old victim was struck by a light-colored Dodge Caravan as he crossed Totowa Avenue near Marion Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. last Saturday, they said.

Although Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said investigators had surveillance video of the vehicle, they didn't share it.

Instead, they distributed a photo of another Caravan.

The vehicle they're looking for was missing its passenger side mirror, they added in a brief statement.

Valdes and Baycora asked that anyone who sees or has information that could help find the minivan and/or its driver contact the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Department Traffic Bureau at (973) 321-1112

They didn't explain why they waited five days to post a public notice. No reward was being offered for information as of Thursday evening.

