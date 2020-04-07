Authorities ID Bodies Pulled From Hudson River As Edison Man, 23, NYC Woman, 22

Details surrounding the discovery of bodies floating in the Hudson River in Jersey City on July Fourth remain unclear, although authorities have identified the victims.

Authorities responded to the Hudson River near the end of Morris Canal Park on reports of a female floating in the water around 7:30 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The body was identified as a 22-year-old New York City woman, whose name was not released. She was pronounced dead around 7:45 a.m.

Then, five hours later, police received a call of a second body found in the Morris Canal, approximately 50 feet from where the woman was found, Suarez said.

The body, later identified as 22-year-old Umair Saleh, of Edison, was recovered from the water. Saleh was pronounced dead around 1:10 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death of both victims is pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating the deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or click here to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

