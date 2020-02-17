30 Driven From Homes As Electrical Fire Races Through Hackensack Apartment Building

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Jerry DeMarco
The electrical fire spread throughout the building at 970 Main Street in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

An electrical fire raced through several apartments, driving 30 people from their homes in a Hackensack apartment building Sunday night.

City firefighters said they found fire in the walls and floors of apartments on all three floors of the Main Street building.

It took time to complete the job because of "an electrical issue throughout the building, which is what led to the fire being in several apartments," the department said.

PSE&G responded to cut power.

No injuries were reported.

Joining Hackensack's bravest at the scene were their firefighting colleagues from Englewood, Teaneck, Ridgefield Park and Bogota, as well as city police and local EMS.

Tenafly, Maywood, Little Ferry and River Edge were among those departments providing backup.

Hackensack's bravest at 970 Mian Street fire.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

