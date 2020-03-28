Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
2 Dead, Infant Critical In Perth Amboy Crash

Jerry DeMarco
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Two people were killed and an infant hospitalized in critical condition after a horrific crash Friday night in Perth Amboy, responders said.

The child apparently went into cardiac arrest after the 6:30 p.m. crash at Chamberlain Avenue and Convery Boulevard, they said.

Firefighters extricated victims, four of whom responders said were hospitalized or treated at the scene.

The intersection and surrounding streets were closed off for an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Crash Investigative Unit and Perth Amboy police.

Authorities temporarily withheld specifics pending notifications.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

