Sportime Pickleball announced it has signed a lease to open Sportime Pickleball Wayne at Willowbrook Plaza in the spring of 2025. Sportime said this will be the largest facility in the state.

The 50,000 square foot space will include 20 indoor courts, a stadium court, a concession stand and spaces for events, including national tournaments.

Sportime said it is looking to open more locations in the Garden State.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.