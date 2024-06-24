Paterson Men Among 17 Arrested, Six Wanted In Massive Fentanyl Operation: Prosecutors

An eight-month investigation seized hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs that were funneled from Passaic and Somerset counties, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Monday, June 24.

"The arrests and seizures being announced today mark the end result of a herculean investigative effort involving innumerable moving parts, all seamlessly coordinated with the help of more than two dozen other law enforcement agencies," said Santiago.

"A criminal enterprise that has been poisoning our neighborhoods for the better part of a decade has been thoroughly dismantled, and I cannot commend enough, all of the dedicated men and women whose inexhaustible tenacity and commitment to collaboration have made that possible."

Investigators said 48-year-old Yusef Kearney of North Plainfield and 47-year-old Gerson Villeda Fajardo of Paterson brought the drugs into Monmouth County. Kearney was arrested on Monday, Apr. 29, and found with about 300 grams of cocaine.

An active and functioning "fentanyl mill" was uncovered when police executed search warrants at two locations in Paterson in May. Two Paterson men, 54-year-old Pedro Torres-Rivera and 54-year-old Manuel Dejesus-Polanco, were wearing surgical masks and packaging drugs when they were arrested.

Kearney was also accused of supplying drugs to 47-year-old Kaileem Davis of Tinton Falls and 37-year-old Tyking Pugh of Ocean Township. Prosecutors said Pugh then gave the drugs to 44-year-old Sammie Boynton of Middletown and they were distributed across Monmouth County.

Police also executed search warrants in May at two "stash houses" in Long Branch and Neptune Township. Officers seized about 450 grams of fentanyl, 325 grams of cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, Xanax pills, a kilogram press, a pill press, several ink pads and stamps, cutting agents, and $27,350 in cash.

The raids also uncovered 22 types of folds for packing individual doses of opioids. Three of the folds have been linked to recent overdose deaths in Monmouth County.

Kearney was charged with first-degree distribution of cocaine, first-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, first-degree possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, second-degree conspiracy to distribute heroin, second-degree distribution of heroin, second-degree possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, third-degree possession of cocaine, and third-degree possession of heroin.

Fajardo was charged with first-degree distribution of cocaine, first-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, second-degree conspiracy to distribute heroin, second-degree distribution of heroin, second-degree possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, third-degree possession of cocaine, and third-degree possession of heroin.

Torres-Rivera was charged with first-degree distribution of cocaine, first-degree maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, first-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, second-degree conspiracy to distribute heroin, second-degree distribution of heroin, second-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, second-degree possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, second-degree possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, third-degree possession of cocaine, third-degree possession of fentanyl, third-degree possession of heroin, and third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dejesus-Polanco was charged with first-degree maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, second-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, second-degree possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, third-degree possession of cocaine, third-degree possession of fentanyl, and third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pugh was charged with second-degree conspiracy to distribute heroin, second-degree distribution of heroin, second-degree possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, second-degree possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, third-degree conspiracy to distribute Xanax, third-degree distribution of Xanax, third-degree possession of heroin, third-degree possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, third-degree possession of Xanax, and third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boynton was charged with second-degree conspiracy to distribute heroin, second-degree conspiracy to distribute Xanax, second-degree distribution of heroin, second-degree distribution of Xanax, second-degree possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, third-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine, third-degree distribution of cocaine, third-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, third-degree possession of heroin, third-degree possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, and third-degree possession of Xanax.

Davis is charged with first-degree distribution of cocaine, first-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and third-degree possession of cocaine.

The following people were also arrested in the case:

Saeed Wilson, 47, of Long Branch, was charged with first-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and third-degree possession of cocaine.

Algieron Pines, 29, of Middletown, was charged with third-degree possession of Xanax with the intent to distribute, third-degree possession of cocaine, fourth-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree possession of prescription legend drugs.

Darrah Bacy, 35, of Tinton Falls, was charged with third-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, third-degree distribution of cocaine, third-degree possession of cocaine, and third-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Marcus Carter, 38, of Eatontown, was charged with first-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and third-degree possession of cocaine.

Jerome Geathers, 45, of Howell, was charged with third-degree conspiracy to distribute prescription legend drugs; third-degree distribution of prescription legend drugs, and third-degree possession of prescription legend drugs.

Robert Diakow, 46, of Middletown, was charged with third-degree conspiracy to distribute prescription legend drugs, third-degree distribution of prescription legend drugs, and third-degree possession of prescription legend drugs.

Deborah Bost, 50, of Hazlet, was charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine and third-degree possession of cocaine.

Allison Waltsak, 51, of Tinton Falls, was charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine and third-degree possession of cocaine.

Geoffrey Melvin, 74, of Neptune Township, was charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess oxycodone and third-degree possession of oxycodone.

Jason Remp, 40, of Keansburg, was charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Prosecutors said six other people haven't been arrested and are wanted:

Jeffrey Wells, 33, of Tinton Falls

Suzzette Depolmo, 34, of Atlantic Highlands

Christopher Johnson, 43, of Keansburg

Ronald Remp, 44, of Keansburg

Kurtis D. Barnes, 45, of Atlantic City

Rasheen Yarbrough, 45, of Tinton Falls

State police helped the prosecutor's offices in Monmouth, Passaic, and Somerset counties, along with 21 police departments.

