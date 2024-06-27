Man, 30, Killed By Falling Tree During Backyard NJ BBQ, Authorities Say

Lopez was having the barbecue at 105 N. Munn Ave. in East Orange, when the storm began at 8 p.m, East Orange Mayor Ted Green and the Department of Public Safety said.

Lopez was attempting to secure an outdoor umbrella when a tree from a nearby property collapsed on him, authorities said. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m. at CareWell Health Medical Center in East Orange, authorities said.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Lopez's family. Lopez is survived by his wife, who is seven months pregnant and a two-year-old child. As of Thursday, June 27, more than $3,600 has been raised.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

