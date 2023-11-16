Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver On Garden State Parkway

The victim was pronounced dead on southbound highway near Exit 171 south of the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale shortly after 5:30 a.m. Nov. 16.

A witness said the driver swerved, hit the brakes, then kept going on.

The highway was closed so the victim could be tended to, the wreckage could be removed and members of the New Jersey State Police could begin investigating.

Otherwise, initial details were sparse.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could identify the fleeing vehicle and/or its driver is asked to call New Jersey State Police: (609) 882-2000

