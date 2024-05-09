'One Of The Best In The Game:' Portnoy Drops Special Review For NJ Pizzaiolo

The Barstool CEO said he designated just 10 minutes to each pizzeria on this leg of his North Jersey "One Bite" tour, but set aside extra time for Nino Coniglio, of Coniglio's in Morristown.

During his surprise visit, Portnoy got a tour of the Morristown digs from Nino — a 9-time world champion pizza maker who has six other restaurants in New York City — running down the history of their friendship.

Portnoy has sampled hundreds of pizzas from across the country and even threw a One Bite Pizza Festival last year. In his review of Coniglio's, he told fans that Nino is "one of the best in the game."

Fans gathered on the sidewalk as Portnoy, donning a baby pink Miss Peaches hoodie, sampled his buddy's pies.

8.3.

Click here to watch the full review.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.