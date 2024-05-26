Partly Cloudy 72°

Fort Lee Woman Jailed After Drug OD Kills 12-Year-Old Girl At Her Home

A 48-year-old Fort Lee woman’s drugs killed a 12-year-old girl in her home, authorities said.

Frances Caso and the police activity at her home on Maple Street in Fort Lee on Saturday, May 25.

 Photo Credit: Anna Afanasyeva (background) / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Frances Caso was jailed on various child endangerment and drug possession charges after onetime child model Trinity Caso Perez overdosed at the Maple Avenue home and later died at Hackensack University Medical Center, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Fort Lee police responding to a 3:34 p.m. call Saturday, May 25, found the lifeless child at the Maple Street home, Musella said.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Frances Caso and three other juveniles were also present in the residence around the time of the suspected overdose,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutor’s detectives armed with a search warrant found various drugs, he said.

The investigators conducted a joint investigation with Fort Lee into “the death of the child and the related drug activity,” Musella said.

Caso, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.  

