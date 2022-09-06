Contact Us
Support Surges For Family After Sudden Death Of Devoted Hopatcong Mom, 47

Valerie Musson
Support is skyrocketing for a heartbroken family after the sudden death of a beloved Hopatcong mother.

April Marie Nall-Johnson died on Friday, June 3 at the age of 47, her obituary says.

She attended Hopatcong High School and worked at Rent-A-Wreck, her social media page says.

The beloved mother, wife, daughter, and sister was remembered as a “friend to many,” according to a GoFundMe launched to help cover her funeral expenses.

April was known for her bubbly personality and embraced her role as a devoted mother to her two daughters, ages 10 and 13, the fundraiser says.

More than $8,100 had been raised by nearly 70 donors as of Thursday, June 9.

“April had a heart of gold and will be missed by many,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Richard Johnson and Carrie Schwinof.

“April was a beautiful soul who could light up any room.”

April’s funeral will be held at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong on Thursday, June 9.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

