Support Rises For Family After Sudden Death Of Devoted North Jersey Caretaker, Skilled Chef, 32

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of devoted North Jersey caretaker and talented chef Zachary R. Fleischmann, who died unexpectedly on Friday, April 22 at the age of 32.

Born in Paterson, Zachary grew up in Towaco and Montville before moving to Boonton, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Zachary spent the last three years as a devoted caretaker to his 97-year-old grandmother, Cornelia, and had frequently visited New York City to attend comedy shows and patronize new restaurants, according to his memorial.

Zachary previously worked as a chef at the Rockaway River Country Club in Denville and was known for his love and talent for cooking.

He also had a passion for spending time outdoors and was able to point out various constellations in the night sky.

Above all, Zachary was known for his profound love for his many friends and family members and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

“He was respected by his peers and to know him was to love him,” reads his memorial. “Zach was loved and cherished by anyone who met him.”

In addition to his grandmother, Zachary leaves behind his loving mother, Patricia; his sister, Carly and her husband, Nestor; his two cats, Ruby and Breezy, and many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $4,000 had been raised on GoFundMe for Zachary’s funeral expenses.

“The sudden and unexpected death of Zach Fleischmann has [devastated] both his friends and family,” reads the campaign.

“He was a beautiful soul inside and out who was always cracking jokes and helping out others.”

A memorial service will be held in June.

