Pompton Lakes Special Ed Teacher Trish McKenna Was Devoted Grandmother, Fantastic Cook

Trish McKenna (nee Ghirardi), a longtime special education teacher in Pompton Lakes, died suddenly on March 30. She was 50 years old.

Trish worked at Lincoln Elementary School for nearly 12 years, her obituary says.

A Pompton Lakes native, she graduated from PLHS with the class of 1986. Her husband Tom, whom she married in 1999, said she made the best lasagna and chicken cacciatore.

Trish is also survived by her three children, Marisa, Tyler and Timmy, along with her beloved granddaughter, Isabella.

Visitation will be at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home on April 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 8:30 a.m. April 4, at the funeral home. A 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's RC Church in Pompton Lakes.

