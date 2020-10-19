Longtime Pequannock Police Chief Brian Spring Dies After Cancer Battle, 59

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
The Pequannock Township Police Department is mourning the death of longtime Chief Brian C. Spring Sunday night after a long battle with cancer.
The Pequannock Township Police Department is mourning the loss of longtime Chief Brian C. Spring, who died Sunday night after a long battle with cancer.

Spring, 59, had been working with the department since 1986, when he started as a patrolman. He climbed the ranks over the years until 2004, when he assumed his role as department chief.

“The Pequannock Twp. Police Department and Chief Spring's family would like to thank all those departments, officers, friends and Pequannock Township citizens who have supported him over the last 3 years,” the department wrote on Facebook. “He will be missed!”

Spring, a member of the executive board of the Morris County Chief’s Association, is survived by his wife, Stacey; daughter, Melissa; mother, Elizabeth; and several other family members and close friends.

