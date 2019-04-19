Justin Cigolini Of Ridgewood Dies, 31

Justin Joseph Cigolini of Ridgewood died suddenly on April 16. He was 31 years old.

Justin was a 2006 graduate of Ridgewood high School. He went on to attend Kean University and St. Peter's college, and was a member of Carpenters Union Local 255, his obituary says.

He was predeceased by his father, Walter Cigolini. Justin is survived by his mother, Lucille Cigolini (nee Caterella); brother Paul Cigolini and his fiancé Kaitlyn; and sister Christina Cigolini.

Visitation is Tuesday, April 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Feeney Funeral Home on Franklin Avenue.

Donations in Justin's memory can be made to King’s Crusade Support Group for Addiction.

