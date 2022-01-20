Beloved Hunterdon County Native, Penn State Grad Megan Greene Dies After Long Illness, 38

Beloved Hunterdon County native and Penn State graduate Megan Elizabeth Greene died after a long illness on Jan. 6. She was 38.

Born in South Plainfield, Greene grew up in Hunterdon County before moving to Connecticut with her family during her high school years, her obituary says.

Greene earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology at Penn State before attending Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, where she earned a law degree. She also earned an LLM in Taxation from Temple University.

Greene had worked for several years with the Internal Revenue Service, Office of Taxpayer Advocate, her memorial says.

Greene was a big fan of the Nittany Lions and New York Giants. She also loved spending time and had a one-of-a-kind bond with her identical twin sister, Erin, as well as Erin’s son, Logan.

Greene was remembered for her caring and gracious soul and endless ability to make others smile.

“Meg was fiercely loyal to those she cared about, and she had a charismatic personality that could fill a room,” her memorial says. “Her loss leaves a void in many lives that will never be filled.”

In addition to Erin and Logan, Greene is survived by her loving parents, Alan and Karen Greene; her sister, Maura Taylor and her husband Mitchell; her beloved dog, Sullivan; her Uncle David Flesher, and his wife Maria; as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Greene’s memorial mass was held Jan. 14 at St. Magdalen Church in Flemington.

Donations can be made in Greene’s memory to the Penn State Dance Marathon.

Click here for the full obituary of Megan Elizabeth Greene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.