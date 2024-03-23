Timing On Strongest Wind, Heaviest Rain In Major Weekend Storm

The weekend storm that's prompted wind and flooding advisories for much of the region is under way, and the National Weather Service says it's only going to get worse.

Winds are expected to increase later Saturday morning, March 23, with the strongest gusts expected to last through Sunday morning, the NWS said.

The heaviest rain will arrive midday Saturday, with between two and four inches expected, according to the NWS.

"The forecast for today remains on track," the National Weather Service said.

"The most significant change has been the expansion of the Wind Advisory to cover all of southeastern Pennsylvania as well as all of New Jersey and Delaware. The main threat remains heavy rain leading to both river and urban/small stream flooding."

According to AccuWeather, rain could fall up to 1.25 inches per hour, which "may prove to be too much for storm drains to handle."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.