NJ Attorney General Takes Over Warren County Prosecutor's Office As Pfeiffer Abruptly Retires

Platkin announced on Friday, April 5, that he'd replaced James Pfeiffer "effective immediately" with a highly-respected deputy, Anthony Picione, whom he called "a native son of Warren County and a career prosecutor and public servant who has dedicated his career to the public good and rooting out corruption."

Platkin has yet to disclose why the move was made.

A spokesman said it resulted from an investigation by Platkin's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, for whom Picione has served as deputy director since October 2020.

The OPIA's findings "will be made public once all impacted parties have received the required notice," said the AG's Michael Symons.

Pfeiffer (top photos, right), who'd been Warren County's top law enforcement officer since 2019, left without comment.

The now-former prosecutor endured criticism for his officer's handling of cases of two former Phillipsburg councilmen, Frank McVey and Bobby Fulper.

A grand jury indictment accuses McVey of threatening to blackmail Mayor Todd Tersigni, who'd been represented by Pfeiffer when he was in private practice several years before becoming prosecutor.

Picione (top photos, left) has 25 years of experience with the state Attorney General's Office and deep ties to Warren County.

Before becoming the OPIA's deputy director, he spent a decade first as deputy chief and then chief of the state Division of Criminal Justice’s Corruption and Government Fraud Bureau.

Picione grew up in Lopatcong Township and was graduated from Phillipsburg High School. He received his J.D. cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1995 and his B.A. magna cum laude from Drew University in 1992.

A specialist in white-collar crime and fund misappropriation, Picione said he considers himself "very fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to serve the people of New Jersey, and the people of Warren County in particular” in an acting role.

Platkin, for his part, said Picione's quarter-century of law enforcement service to the state "is commendable....He has earned the public’s trust and mine."

