‘You Want To Die?’ Knife-Wielding Robbers Flee Gas Station Near GWB With $2,700

Three robbers fled a Fort Lee gas station with $2,700, cigars and cigarettes after one pulled a knife and another acted like he had a gun, authorities said.

The trio entered the Patwalia Food Mart in the Shell station on eastbound Route 46 at Bergen Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Two kept a lookout while the third went behind the counter and began removing drawers from the cash register, Mirkovic said.

One of the store clerks began to get up when one of the lookouts gestured with his hand from inside his jacket pocket.

“Sit down," he told the clerk. "Do you want to die?”

The robber behind the counter began destroying the register by throwing it on the floor.

A companion then pulled a knife and demanded more money from the clerks.

At that moment, a customer pulled into the station and the bandits fled with the cash, several cartons of cigarettes and several boxes of cigars.

They got into a waiting vehicle and sped off.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anyone who might have information that could help identify those responsible is asked to contact Fort Lee police: (201) 592-3700.

