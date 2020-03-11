Contact Us
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Passaic County

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at The Liquor Depot in Clifton. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Passaic County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at The Liquor Depot on Van Houten Avenue in Clifton.

The winning numbers were: 06, 17, 48, 54 and 69 . The Gold Mega Ball was 12 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 05 .

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the third-tier prize of $10,000.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $80 million .

