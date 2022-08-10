WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, August 9, drawing.

The winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Camden County: Quick Food Mart, 1023 Erial Rd., Pine Hill; and,

Somerset County: Express Food Mart LLC, 2013 Route 27, Somerset.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, August 9, drawing were: 01, 08, 10, 25, and 32. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

