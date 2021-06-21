WINNER: Powerball Ticket Good For $100K Sold At Monmouth County Gas Station

A third-tier prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold on the Jersey Shore.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn.

Those numbers were 04, 22, 35, 38, and 39. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Multiplier number was 02.

The ticket was sold at Cliffwood Beach Mobil, 1300 Route 35 North, Cliffwood Beach in Monmouth County.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $63 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, June 23, at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.