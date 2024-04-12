Golden Divorce: NJ Grandmother Announces Split From Reality Show Husband

Shrewsbury's Theresa Nist, 70, and Gerry Turner, 72, met on ABC's first-ever season of the "Golden Bachelor" last year.

They announced the split Friday, April 12 on "Good Morning America."

"We have received so much love and support from so many people who watch the GB and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.

Turner told Juju Chang that after numerous "heart-to-heart conversations" and examining their living situations, they decided it's time to dissolve the marriage."

"Get a divorce?" Chang asked.

"Yes," the couple said.

The two had apparently not yet moved in together since exchanging vows in a televised wedding special on Jan. 4

