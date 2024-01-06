Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, of Shrewsbury, exchanged vows in a televised wedding special, courtesy of ABC, before family, friends, and familiar faces of Bachelor Nation on Thursday, Jan. 4 at La Quinta in California (where Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams's season was filmed).

The ceremony was officiated by Susan Noles, of Delaware County, PA. Noles was one of the most well-liked contestants on Turner's season and was widely known as the spitting image of Kris Jenner.

The program was hosted in part by Kathy Swarts, Nist's arch nemesis throughout the season known for telling Nist to "zip it" (though Nist joked she couldn't "zip it" while trying on wedding gowns during the taped portion of her wedding special).

Former ABC Bachelors and Bachelorettes in attendance included Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Young, and Rachel Recchia. Joey Graziadei, of Montgomery County, PA — whose season airs later this month — was also in the audience.

The women from Turner's season, including Leslie Fhima, the runner-up, came to show support. Natasha, who famously requested chairs during the rose ceremonies, donned chair earrings. Joan, who hails from Maryland, who left the show early, reunited with her besties Ellen, Edith, April, Nancy, of Virginia, and more.

The special opened by showing Turner and Nist's lives together as an engaged couple, getting their children and grandchildren together for Christmas. Turner donned an over-the-top Christmas sweater and was told by Nist's grandson, Leo: "If you have jet ski, you can marry Nana."

Turner's daughters baked cinnamon balls in memory of their mom and his late wife, Toni.

What would a "Bachelor" taping be without drama? "Bachelor in Paradise" star Brayden Bowers got down on one knee to propose to Christina Mandrell (Season 27). She said yes! And took to Instagram to set the record straight: Brayden had Nist and Turner's permission for their wedding proposal.

Nis was joined by Susan, Ellen, Sandra, and Faith for her bachelorette party, which included a boudoir shoot and lap dances from male strippers.

Nist and Turner were also seen sitting down with Susan to ask her to officiate. She tearfully but joyfully agreed, saying it was an honor. Noles works as a wedding officiant and runs her own company, "Nuptials by Noles." Her speech kept the audience entertained.

"For those of you who don't know me, I just don't know why," she laughed. "I'm Susan. The shy quiet one on the show."

"Theresa and I met when she walked through the bachelor mansion door in her birthday suit. Gerry and I met when I stepped out of the limo screaming, 'Gerry, I'm gonna marry. you. Turns out I was right."

Nist and Turner exchanged their heartfelt vows and walked back down the aisle together as a married couple to celebrate with family and Bachelor Nation.

