WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $726K

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $726,337 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, June 25, drawing, state Lottery officials said.

There also was a $100,000 winner in Camden County.

The winning numbers were: 04, 13, 20, 33 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailers will each receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.

The winning jackpot ticket was sold at Rajvi Liquor LLC, 715 Bennetts Mills Road, Unit 2, Jackson in Ocean County.

The winning $100,000 ticket was sold at Shoprite #507, 1200 Chewslanding Rd., Laurel Springs in Camden County.

