Investment Banking Frat VP From NJ Found Dead On College Campus Was 'Team Player'

Samay, a political science major, was active in the Phi Gama Delta fraternity where he was elected vice president and treasurer his junior year, according to his obituary on the Norma Dean Funeral Home website. In the summers, he worked as an investment banker, his obit says.

Growing up in Mountain Lakes, Christian played lacrosse and soccer: "He was the consummate team player, a loyal teammate, a dominant and talented physical force," his obituary reads .

Christian had dreams of becoming a lawyer after graduation and loved playing golf, going to the beach and being out on a boat, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents Christian and Allison, his sisters, Ava and Emily, his grandparents and numerous other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A fundraiser has been set up to support his family with funeral costs and pay for memorials inside his fraternity house and fund future events in his memory. As of Thursday, April 4, more than $42,810 has been raised.

"Christian was a one of a kind person who constantly made everyone around him happy," Evan Aycock, who organized the fundraiser said.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Church in Mountain Lakes.

Various news reports say he was found dead in a fraternity house but Daily Voice has not been able to verify this information independently.

To view his obituary, click here or here to donate to the family.

