Overcast 50°

SHARE

Christian Samay Bucknell

A Pennsylvania college student from New Jersey was found dead on campus over the weekend, according to officials and recent news reports.

Bucknell campus.

Bucknell campus.

 Photo Credit: Tomwsulcer Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Christian Samay (Class of 2024) died on Saturday, March 30 at Bucknell University, according to the school's president, John C. Bravman.

"This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out Christian’s family and friends," Bravman said. 

Samay's death is not believed to have been linked to the active shooter hoax coordinated out of Virginia.

While authorities did not say where in New Jersey Samay is from, a LinkedIn page shows his hometown is Mountain Lakes, NJ.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE