Christian Samay (Class of 2024) died on Saturday, March 30 at Bucknell University, according to the school's president, John C. Bravman.

"This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out Christian’s family and friends," Bravman said.

Samay's death is not believed to have been linked to the active shooter hoax coordinated out of Virginia.

While authorities did not say where in New Jersey Samay is from, a LinkedIn page shows his hometown is Mountain Lakes, NJ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.