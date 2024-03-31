Mostly Cloudy 55°

Parkgoers Can Ride Dorney Park's 'Iron Menace' Before Opening Day

Visitors to Allentown's hometown theme park can test out its latest offering before the official start of the 2024 season, management says.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Mac Bullock
Guests can ride the Iron Menace on "Preseason Preview Days" on the weekends of April 27 and 28 and May 4 and 5. 

According to the park website, the Iron Menace will whisk riders through the "decrepit shell, rusty relics and wild tales" of a defunct 19th-century steel mill.

The 2,169-foot track will take riders up to 64 miles per hour through four inversions, including the "world’s first tilted loop on a dive coaster," Dorney Park says.

The park opens for the 2024 season on May 10. For ticketing info, visit DorneyPark.com

