Parkgoers Can Ride Dorney Park's 'Iron Menace' Before Opening Day

Guests can ride the Iron Menace on "Preseason Preview Days" on the weekends of April 27 and 28 and May 4 and 5.

According to the park website, the Iron Menace will whisk riders through the "decrepit shell, rusty relics and wild tales" of a defunct 19th-century steel mill.

The 2,169-foot track will take riders up to 64 miles per hour through four inversions, including the "world’s first tilted loop on a dive coaster," Dorney Park says.

The park opens for the 2024 season on May 10. For ticketing info, visit DorneyPark.com.

