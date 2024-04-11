Mom With NJ Roots Molly Dowd, 43, Killed In Car Crash: 'She Was Breath Of Fresh Air'

Born in Livingston, Molly worked as an executive producer for various brands and advertising agencies, her obituary says. She married husband Michael in 2016, and they shared two children together, Theo and Georgie.

"Nothing brought Molly greater joy than spending time with her family and friends," Molly's obituary reads.

"Embracing new relationships and nurturing existing ones, she made the most of life in the city, often exploring new restaurants, visiting parks and museums or attending shows and other cultural institutions. Molly was also an enthusiastic traveler, enjoying ski trips or visiting her favorite destination, Italy."

The campaign further remembered Molly as a "breath of fresh air," and as one of the "kindest, funniest, most joyful people, it was impossible not to smile or just simply feel better whenever she was in your company."

A GoFundMe for Molly's family had raised more than $139,000 as of press time, and reaffirmed her love for family.

"Family was so important to Molly," the campaign says. "She was an amazing mom and her unwavering love for her children and family shone through in every facet of her life. The void created by Molly’s passing is immeasurable and we will all miss her dearly."

Molly is also survived by her parents, Dennis and Mary, her brother David, her brother Padraic and numerous other family members and friends, her obituary reads.

A private funeral was held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Orange. A celebration of life will be held in Brooklyn at Huron Studios on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

To view her obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

